BRIEF-Navigator contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
MEXICO CITY Oct 12 Mexico's central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday that volatility in local markets could ease if the situation involving U.S. Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump "resolves itself."
Speaking on local radio, Carstens also said the peso has been helped by the central bank's decision to hike rates by 50 basis points last month, as well as Trump's loss of ground in the U.S. presidential race.
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Has approached DHT Holdings with a non-binding proposal for a possible business combination where Frontline would acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of DHT in a stock-for-stock transaction at a ratio of 0.725 frontline shares for each DHT share