BRIEF-Westlake Chemical Partners files for offering of common units
* Files for offering of common units, the debt securities of upto $500 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE Feb 5 Weakness in the global economy will persist for years and emerging markets may face an exodus of capital when major economies begin to reverse accommodative monetary policy, Mexico's central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Tuesday.
"We should be prepared to further face an environment where weaknesses and vulnerabilities persist for a while - and I am talking years, not just months," Carstens said in a speech in Singapore.
He said a "perfect storm" might be forming in emerging markets as a result of massive capital flows going into some emerging economies as well as the strong advanced economies.
"This could lead to bubbles, characterised by asset mispricing and then face a reversal in flows as the major advanced economies start exiting their accommodative monetary policy stance," Carstens said.
Banco de Mexico board members unanimously decided to keep the benchmark interest rate steady at 4.5 percent at their monetary policy meeting last month, when they surprised analysts by hinting they might lower rates in future.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect Mexico's economy will grow by 3.55 percent this year, with inflation running at 3.67 percent.
* Files for offering of common units, the debt securities of upto $500 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Scotiabank - intends to exercise right to redeem all outstanding non-cumulative preferred shares series 17 of Scotiabank on April 26, 2017
March 10 Bank shares have been the runaway winners of the post-election U.S. stock market boom as investors wagered that higher interest rates, lighter regulation, lower taxes and faster economic growth would boost profits for lenders.