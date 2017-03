EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real at 4-week high on hopes of capital inflows

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 20 The Brazilian real strengthened to a four-week high on Monday on hopes of strong capital inflows after a successful airport auction and in anticipation of U.S. interest rates rising slowly in coming months. Brazil awarded three European groups last week the rights to operate four airports, drawing nearly double the minimum bids in a sign of renewed investor appetite for assets from Latin America's largest economy. The auction he