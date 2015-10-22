BRIEF-American Homes 4 Rent announces pricing of public offering of common shares
* American Homes 4 Rent announces pricing of public offering of common shares
MEXICO CITY Oct 22 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's largest cement companies, on Thursday reported a narrower third-quarter loss.
The company reported a loss of $44 million compared to a loss of $106 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Jason Neely)
* Western Energy Services Corp announces support agreements with Savanna Energy Services Corp. shareholders