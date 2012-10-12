* WHAT: Cemex Q3 earnings results * WHEN: Monday, Oct 15 before market open * REUTERS ESTIMATE: Net loss seen at $16 mln MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 Mexico's top cement maker Cemex is expected to narrow its net losses in the third quarter from a year ago helped by improved performance in its key Mexican and U.S. markets and foreign exchange gains. A Reuters poll among six analysts showed that Cemex, on average, lost $16 million in the July-September period, compared to a net loss of $822 million in the same period of 2011. Analysts' forecasts ranged from a loss of $79 million to earnings of $50 million, suggesting Cemex could return to profitability after 11 consecutive quarters in the red. The company recently wrapped up a $7.2 billion refinancing that gave it much-needed room to push back looming debt payments for up to four years lifting investor sentiment. Its shares are up nearly 60 percent so far this year. Cemex said it expected third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to show a rise of 9 percent from a year earlier in dollar terms but anticipated a 2 percent fall in quarterly sales. The Reuters poll showed similar results. Cemex performance has improved on the back of higher prices and lower energy costs. The company, which operates in more than 50 countries, is also likely to have lowered its financial costs in the quarter thanks to the depreciation of the dollar against a basket of currencies and gains on derivatives. Following is a table with the expected results. All figures in dollars. JULY-SEPT JULY-SEPT PERCENTAGE 2012 2011 CHANGE Revenue 3.906 bln 3.967 bln -1.5 pct EBITDA 713 mln 658 mln +8.4 pct OP. profit 371 mln 305 mln +21.6 pct Net loss 16 mln 822 mln n/a 