Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement companies, reported a smaller third-quarter loss on Thursday.
The Monterrey-based company said its loss had narrowed to $155 million from $203 million a year earlier.
Net sales rose 3 percent to $4 billion, while operating core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, was up 2 percent at $747 million, according to a preliminary statement.
Cemex did not immediately give comparable figures for sales and operating core profit in the year-earlier period.
* Currency Exchange International announces financial results for the three month period ended January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, March 7 Wall Street dealmaking attorney Jay Clayton will appear before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on March 23 for his confirmation hearing to become the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.