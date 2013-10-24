MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement companies, reported a smaller third-quarter loss on Thursday.

The Monterrey-based company said its loss had narrowed to $155 million from $203 million a year earlier.

Net sales rose 3 percent to $4 billion, while operating core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, was up 2 percent at $747 million, according to a preliminary statement.

Cemex did not immediately give comparable figures for sales and operating core profit in the year-earlier period.