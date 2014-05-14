US STOCKS-Wall St edges lower as financial stocks drag
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
MEXICO CITY May 14 Shares in Mexican cement maker Cemex fell by more than one percent in early trading on Wednesday as uncertainty persisted over who will lead the company following the death of Chief Executive Lorenzo Zambrano earlier this week.
Shares in the company fell by as much as 1.45 percent, before recovering slightly, as investors waited to hear who would replace Zambrano, who died on Monday in Madrid. At 1352 GMT, Cemex shares were down 0.72 percent. (Writing by Dave Graham)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.12 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* CEO Ronald L. Havner, Jr's 2016 total compensation was $11.2 million versus $10.5 million in 2015
* diamond green diesel facility will expand its annual production capacity of renewable diesel from 10,000 barrels per day to 18,000 bpd