MONTERREY May 14 The board of Mexico's Cemex
, one of the world's leading cement makers,
will meet this week to discuss management succession and
direction after the sudden death of Chief Executive Officer
Lorenzo Zambrano, a top company official said on Wednesday.
However the board will not necessarily decide at the meeting
who will lead the company, Chief Financial Officer Fernando
Gonzalez told reporters.
The company has remained mute on who would take the helm.
Industry insiders and company watchers widely expect Cemex to
choose a new leader or leaders from inside the company to ensure
continuity of its management policies.
"In terms of succession, there are nine members of the
leadership committee ... Any of them could continue with the
job," Gonzalez said.
Shares in Cemex closed nearly 2 percent lower on Wednesday.
Potential candidates to lead Cemex include Gonzalez,
Francisco Garza, chairman of Cemex's advisory board, and Cemex
Mexico head Juan Romero Torres, industry insiders and analysts
say.
(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Simon Gardner and Lisa
Shumaker)