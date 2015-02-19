(Adds Pattern Development joint-venture, background on energy
reform)
MEXICO CITY Feb 19 Mexican cement-maker Cemex
said on Thursday it has created an energy division to take
advantage of Mexico's landmark energy reform, and launch power
projects that could provide up to 5 percent of Mexico's
electricity requirements within five years.
Cemex has struggled with a large debt load and cost-cutting
since an ill-timed $16 billion takeover of Australian rival
Rinker in 2007, when the U.S. housing market nosedived.
In recent years the company has been slashing costs and
looking to sell assets to regain a coveted investment grade
rating. Cemex executives are hopeful that Mexico's energy reform
will be a lucrative new path for the giant cement-maker.
"We are very enthusiastic about Mexico's energy sector
future, and we will leverage on our experience in developing
projects that benefit the country," Cemex Chief Executive
Officer Fernando Gonzalez said in the statement.
The company will invest $30 million in the new unit, to be
called Cemex Energia, over the next five years, the statement
said.
Cemex also said it had signed a joint venture agreement with
Pattern Energy Group Inc, which owns wind power
projects, to create 1,000 megawatts of renewable power in Mexico
within the next half decade.
In a separate statement, Pattern said new legislation in
Mexico, which mandates that 35 percent of Mexico's power must
come from renewable sources by 2024, prompted it to expand into
Latin America's second largest economy.
Mexico's energy reform, finalized last year, is President
Enrique Pena Nieto's big bet to kick-start Mexico's long-lagging
economy, by bringing private investors into the country's ailing
oil, gas and electricity sectors to stem a 10-year decline in
crude output and steep power costs for manufacturers.
(Reporting by Cyntia Barrera; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)