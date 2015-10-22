(New throughout, adds details from conference call, share price drop)

MONTERREY/MEXICO CITY Oct 22 Mexico's Cemex , one of the world's largest cement companies, on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss, missing analysts' expectations of a small profit, as a cut in expenses failed to offset a dip in revenue.

Cemex shares sank more than 5 percent after a conference call with executives, as analysts expressed concern about the drop in revenue in the latest quarter amid currency volatility and competition, and the outlook for growth in the low-single digits.

The company reported a loss of $44 million compared to a loss of $106 million a year earlier, adjusted for asset sales in the quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to report a $1 million profit, helped by lower costs and expenses.

Revenue fell 9 percent to $3.7 billion, which a 10 percent decline in expenses to $800 million failed to offset.

Executives told analysts that revenue is likely to grow in the low-single-digit range for the remainder of 2015, and they are focused on continuing to reduce costs and expenses, as well as selling assets.

Cemex has sold $620 million in assets and trimmed its debt by $710 million this year so far, according to the company's quarterly presentation to analysts.

Core operating profit, or operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, fell 10 percent to $677 million.

Cemex shares were down 5.57 percent at 11.87 pesos in morning trading after the call. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez and Elinor Comlay; editing by Jason Neely and David Gregorio)