MEXICO CITY Aug 21 Mexican cement maker Cemex
said on Tuesday it was closer to wrapping up an ambitious
refinancing deal that will help it handle $7.2 billion of debt
maturing in 2014.
In June, Monterrey-based Cemex offered creditors
a deal that called for a debt exchange, possible asset sales, a
prepayment and revised financial covenants in a bid to gain
breathing room ahead of the debt coming due.
Cemex said some creditors have agreed to swap about $470
million worth of debt for new high-yield notes as part of the
broader refinancing deal. The maximum offered in these
instruments was $500 million.
Additionally, Cemex said about 90 percent of lenders have
said they are willing to participate in the exchange of the rest
of the debt.
The company is giving creditors until Sept. 7 to decide
whether to participate in the debt exchange.