BRIEF-Shell divests oil sands for net consideration of $7.25 bln
MEXICO CITY Dec 16 Mexico's Cemex , one of the world's biggest cement companies, said on Monday it has paid off $355 million in notes maturing in 2016.
The company, which has struggled amid the global economic downturn and a heavy debt load from costly acquisitions, reported a wider than expected third quarter loss in October.
* Marathon Oil announces $2.5 billion Canadian Oil Sands divestiture and $1.1 billion Permian basin acquisition
* Court proceedings begin for Samsung chief Jay Y. Lee's trial