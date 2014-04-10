(Clarifies that information was sent in a statement, not
filing)
MEXICO CITY, April 10 Mexico's Cemex, one of the
world's biggest cement companies, has completed a $650 million
financing deal for two large wind power plants in the northern
state of Nuevo Leon, the company said on Thursday, as it seeks
to secure cheaper electricity.
The financing covers two 126 megawatt wind farms, with
construction set to begin in the second quarter of this year,
the Monterrey-based company said in a statement.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)