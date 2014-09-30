BRIEF-Albemarle CEO Luther Kissam's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.4 mln
* CEO Luther Kissam's FY 2016 total compensation $8.4 million versus $5.3 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2nvMLLB Further company coverage:
MONTERREY, Mexico Sept 30 Mexican cement maker Cemex said it will lower its annual financing costs by up to $165 million following the adoption of a new refinancing plan, the company's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.
The plan will also allow the firm to raise to $1 billion its annual investment limit which was previously set at $800 million, Jose Antonio Gonzalez told Reuters.
"We are getting closer to the $160 to $166 million in annual savings," Gonzalez said in an interview.
Gonzalez also said Cemex will continue looking to refinance debt that expires in 2015 and it expects that conversion of 2016 bonds to shares will further lower its debt.
The company said earlier it had inked a new credit agreement with nine banks worth $1.35 billion, the proceeds of which will be used to refinance debt. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Writing by David Alire Garcia)
* On March 16 terminated its five-year amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of September 25, 2012 - SEC Filing
WASHINGTON, March 17 President Donald Trump is expected to nominate New York lawyer George T. Conway III to lead the U.S. Justice Department's civil division, a source briefed on the matter said on Friday.