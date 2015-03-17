MONTERREY, Mexico, March 17 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement makers, is aiming to cut its debt by up to $1 billion this year.

The company believes it can refinance $2.9 bln in bonds at a coupon of around 9 percent this year, according to a presentation to investors.

Cemex had total debt of $16.29 billion at the end of 2014.

Separately, Cemex said it compound annual growth of 4 percent in sales volumes between 2014-2016. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)