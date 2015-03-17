(Adds details on demand growth, quotes, background)

MONTERREY, Mexico, March 17 Mexico's Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement makers, said on Tuesday it aims to cut its debt by up to $1 billion this year and sees compound annual growth of 4 percent in sales volumes between 2014-2016.

Cemex, burdened with a heavy debt load from expensive acquisitions before the 2008 financial crisis, has been focusing on reducing debt to regain an investment-grade rating.

The company believes it can refinance $2.9 billion in bonds at a coupon of around 9 percent this year, according to a presentation to investors.

Cemex had total debt of $16.29 billion at the end of 2014.

"There are some clouds, but we're sure next year will be better," Cemex Chief Executive Fernando Gonzalez told analysts in New York in a conference streamed online. "We can deliver growth above the average ... we can increase our volumes significantly," he added.

Gonzalez said he expected demand next year to grow above 6 percent in the United States and Spain, while in Mexico, Central America and South America, it should grow at more than 3 percent. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Dan Grebler)