MONTERREY, Mexico, March 17 Mexico's Cemex, one
of the world's biggest cement makers, said on Tuesday it aims to
cut its debt by up to $1 billion this year and sees compound
annual growth of 4 percent in sales volumes between 2014-2016.
Cemex, burdened with a heavy debt load from expensive
acquisitions before the 2008 financial crisis, has been focusing
on reducing debt to regain an investment-grade rating.
The company believes it can refinance $2.9 billion in bonds
at a coupon of around 9 percent this year, according to a
presentation to investors.
Cemex had total debt of $16.29 billion at the end of 2014.
"There are some clouds, but we're sure next year will be
better," Cemex Chief Executive Fernando Gonzalez told analysts
in New York in a conference streamed online. "We can deliver
growth above the average ... we can increase our volumes
significantly," he added.
Gonzalez said he expected demand next year to grow above 6
percent in the United States and Spain, while in Mexico, Central
America and South America, it should grow at more than 3
percent.
(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Dan Grebler)