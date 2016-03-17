BRIEF-KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million funding round
* Says KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million series G round of funding into Lyft; financial details not disclosed Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, March 17 Mexican construction firm Cemex said on Thursday that it will raise its cash flow objective this year by 75 percent, from $200 million to $350 million. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million series G round of funding into Lyft; financial details not disclosed Further company coverage:
* United down after passenger dragged off overbooked plane Monday