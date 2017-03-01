Searchers drill to locate men missing in southern Chile mine
SANTIAGO, June 15 Chilean authorities began a fresh drill on Thursday to try to locate two miners who went missing a week ago when the mine in which they were working was flooded.
MEXICO CITY, March 1 Mexico's Cemex , one of the world's largest cement producers, is open to providing the raw materials for U.S. President Donald Trump's promised wall between the two neighbors, daily newspaper Reforma reported on Wednesday.
"We will gladly do it," Cemex President Rogelio Zambrano told the newspaper, when asked if the company would provide a cement estimate for the controversial project, potentially worth billions of dollars.
It was not known which other companies might participate or the likely demand for cement for the wall, Zambrano said.
Trump has repeatedly said the wall is needed to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the United States along the nearly 2,000-mile (3,220 km) southern border.
Trump has consistently said Mexico will ultimately pay for the new wall, while Mexican officials have firmly rejected that idea.
Much of the border already features some kind of physical barrier in addition to other security measures. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
BUENOS AIRES/TORONTO, June 15 Authorities in the Argentine province of San Juan lifted restrictions on leaching operations at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine on Thursday, but the world's biggest gold producer said it would not immediately resume full operations.
