* Cemex starts unloading assets

* Company needs to hit covenant targets this year and next

By Cyntia Barrera Diaz

MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 With the sale of a small tile business in Europe, Mexico's Cemex has started to unload assets as part of a broader plan that will help the cement maker meet its financial obligations.

"We sold Russell Roof Tiles in early November for about 14 million pounds," Maher Al-Haffar, Cemex's vice president of corporate communications and investor relations, told Reuters late on Wednesday.

The British transaction is the first known sale of Cemex (CX.N) (CMXCPO.MX) after the Monterrey-based company, one of the leading cement producers in the world, announced its intention to sell between $100 million and $200 million worth of assets in the fourth quarter to meet financial covenants in December.

Al-Haffar said other deals, none of which included selling an entire country operation, were "fairly advanced." While he declined to say what or where Cemex was selling, he suggested a series of small sales like Russell could be in the pipeline.

Some analysts have suggested that properties in California and the northern United States could be among the first to go.

"We are looking at assets in Europe, like Spain, and Asia," he said.

Cemex, one of a few Mexican companies with global presence, has been struggling for the past few years with its debt, a big part of which came from its 2007 acquisition of Australian rival Rinker. That deal turned sour on Cemex as it got tangled in the collapse of the U.S. housing market shortly afterward.

The company is now lugging a total debt of more than $18 billion, although it has no significant maturities until 2014 and it has been steadily meeting interest payments.

On Wednesday, Standard & Poor's downgraded Cemex's debt, saying it expected the company's liquidity and financial results to stay weak due to tough global economic conditions.

But Al-Haffar said Cemex did not face any liquidity issues and that it will meet the 2012 covenants, or a debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) ratio demanded by lenders to make sure the company keeps on top of its obligations.

A recent survey among seven sector analysts [ID:nN1E7A31AY] showed that Cemex should cut its funded debt by 12.5 percent to $14 billion at the end of 2012 to allow the company to meet its covenant targets. Cemex said it could finish 2011 with $16 billion in funded debt.

With the company's planned $1 billion asset sales in the next 14 months, plus other cost saving measures, Cemex would be in good shape to reach that target, Al-Haffar said.

If market conditions improve -- many Cemex operations are tied to struggling countries like Egypt -- the executive didn't rule out Cemex exceeding that asset sale target.

Cemex, with operations in 50 nations, sees good volume growth trends in Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom and France, countries which have better weathered the euro crisis.

Colombia and Panama in the Americas also have a good expansion outlook, the executive said.

Al-Haffar said no more staff cuts were expected after the company announced in June it was downsizing its worldwide workforce by 6 percent.

Cemex inched up 0.34 percent to 5.93 pesos in Thursday morning trade. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Derek Caney)