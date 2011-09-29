* Cemex says committed to reducing leverage

* Expects U.S. operations to be profitable in 2012

* To raise around $1 bln in asset sales by end next yr (Releads, adds details, background, comments, bylines)

By Cyntia Barrera Diaz and Gabriela Lopez

Sept 29 Mexican cement maker Cemex said it will meet all its debt commitments and that it plans to sell $1 billion in assets through 2012 to bolster its financial health, giving some peace of mind to nervous investors.

The company, once the poster-child of the industrial city of Monterrey's thriving economy, ran into trouble in 2007 when it bought Sydney-based Rinker just before the U.S. housing market collapsed and a global recession began.

Last year it convinced bankers to relax some of the covenants of the debt refinancing deal that saved it from defaulting on $15 billion of debt in August 2009.

But recent turmoil in global markets triggered concerns again that Cemex was burning cash faster than expected and could be close to breaching previously agreed levels of debt leverage.

"For the third, fourth time, yes, we will meet our covenants by year end," Chief Executive Lorenzo Zambrano said during a Thursday gathering in New York after persistent questioning about Cemex's ability to meet covenants by December.

Zambrano said the company's debt was 7.16 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at the end of June, just within target. Cemex has promised to cut debt to no more than seven times earnings by end-2011.

He said he expected annual EBITDA of at least $4.5 billion to $5 billion mid-cycle, or in about five years.

Last week, the executive went to Twitter to defend his company, after shares sank close to 30 percent in a single week. On Thursday, Cemex shares gained 2 percent in Mexico and more than 3 percent on Wall Street.

The U.S. market, one of Cemex's most important ones among its more than 50 operations globally, could bring in up to $1.8 billion over that same period, Zambrano said.

Concrete and ready-mix volumes in United States will remain in the red this year, but in 2012 the outlook is more optimistic, the company said.

"As you know, our business here is under water," Zambrano said about the U.S. operation. "Let me be clear: We expect our U.S. operations to be profitable next year."

U.S. boss Karl Watson Jr. told analysts the company will cut exposure in markets like Arizona and Las Vegas.

Cemex is set to sell non-core assets -- mostly real estate holdings like quarries -- to raise additional cash. But some of those transactions could include swapping assets with other competitors, management said.

Some $180 million of the expected $1 billion in asset sales could happen as early as this year.

"We don't want to own assets that aren't core or aren't producing cash," Zambrano said. "If a business cannot generate at least a 10 percent return on capital over time, we don't want to own it."

The company was not considering issuing equity in current market conditions.

Investors have also been concerned that a fall in the peso might negatively affect Cemex's earnings. Operations in many countries -- the bulk of sales come from Europe and Mexico, but it reports in U.S. dollars -- mean that a stronger dollar cuts the value of its earnings in euros and pesos.

Zambrano said he expected the peso MXN= to return to "equilibrium" levels by the end of the year. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz and Gabriela Lopez, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Gunna Dickson)