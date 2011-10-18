* WHAT: Cemex third-quarter results

MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct 18 Mexican cement maker Cemex is seen posting a wider third-quarter loss hurt by weak cash generation and higher debt costs that could push the company to miss a key financial promise.

A Reuters survey among seven analysts shows cement maker Cemex ( CX.N ) ( CMXCPO.MX ) could post a $327 million net loss in the July-September period, compared to a loss of $89 million in the same period of last year.

The peso's 15 percent depreciation against the dollar during the quarter, a steep decline of Cemex's share price and the recent purchase of Ready Mix assets in the United States will likely drive the company breach promises made to lenders.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) -- a key indicator of the company's ability to generate cash -- is seen at $626 million in the third quarter, slightly below the $649 million generated in the same period of 2010.

Ending the year with weaker cash generation could trigger higher debt-servicing costs for the company, whose share price plunged more than 55 percent between July and September, setting a 13-year low at 3.25 pesos.

A Reuters survey earlier this month showed average expectation for Cemex's year-end EBITDA at $2.30 billion while funded debt-- or that backed by instruments such as bonds maturing in more than a year -- is projected at $16.21 billion.

Under those projections, the funded debt to EBITDA ratio would come in at 7.04 times in December, breaching the target of seven times agreed with creditors last year. At the end of June, the ratio was 7.16.

Analysts think that given the deteriorating global market conditions, Cemex may need a new waiver on the covenants, or get creditors to agree to a new, lower ratio target in exchange for a higher one-off interest payment. Creditors could even demand the immediate sale of assets. [ID:nN1E7931MI]

Following is a table with the expected results. All figures in dollars ===============================================================

2011 2010 PERCENTAGE

JULY-SEPT JULY-SEPT CHANGE --------------------------------------------------------------- Sales 3.944 bln 3.765 bln 4.75 pct EBITDA 626 mln 649 mln -3.54 pct Operating profit 269 mln 284 mln -5.28 pct Net profit -327 mln -89 mln n/c* ================================================================

($1 = 13.8835 at end September)

