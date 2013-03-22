BRIEF-Arch Coal increases equity ownership in strategic export facility
* Arch Coal increases equity ownership in strategic export facility
(Corrects after company says CEO misspoke. Comments in first paragraph refer to industry-wide volumes rather than Cemex alone.)
MONTERREY, March 21 Mexican cement maker Cemex expects industry-wide U.S. sales volumes to rise 8 percent in 2013, Cemex Chief Executive Officer Lorenzo Zambrano said on Thursday at the company's annual general meeting. (Reporting by Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and John Mair)
* Arch Coal increases equity ownership in strategic export facility
GENEVA/WASHINGTON, March 7 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is still trying to win U.S. approval to sell 2017 diesel models as the U.S. government decides whether to take legal action, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday.
* On March 6 board appointed Susan Taylor to serve as chief accounting officer of company effective April 17, 2017 - SEC filing