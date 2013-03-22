(Corrects after company says CEO misspoke. Comments in first paragraph refer to industry-wide volumes rather than Cemex alone.)

MONTERREY, March 21 Mexican cement maker Cemex expects industry-wide U.S. sales volumes to rise 8 percent in 2013, Cemex Chief Executive Officer Lorenzo Zambrano said on Thursday at the company's annual general meeting. (Reporting by Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and John Mair)