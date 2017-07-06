MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
MEXICO CITY, July 6 Mexico's central bank placed all $200 million in a renewal of a two-month peso hedge instrument offered in an auction, receiving total bids worth $1.05 billion, the bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Miguel Gutierrez)
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing
* Virtu financial - on june 30 orchestra borrower, unit of co entered into escrow credit agreement with lenders party thereto and jpmorgan chase bank n.a