BRIEF-IHeartCommunications announces extension of private term loan offers
MEXICO CITY, July 5 Mexico's central bank on Wednesday called an auction to be held on Thursday to renew $200 million worth of foreign exchange hedges that expire in 63 days. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)
* Gryphon Investors to acquire OB Hospitalist Group from Ares Management
* Blank check company, Pensare Acquisition Corp files for IPO of up to $250.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2tUnwGi) Further company coverage: [Pensare Acquisition Corp]