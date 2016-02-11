DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
MEXICO CITY Feb 11 Mexico's central bank on Thursday sold $200 million dollars at an average price of 19.0449 per greenback in an auction to support the peso.
The auction is triggered when the peso is trading 1 percent weaker than its fix rate in the prior session. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: