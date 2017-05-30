BRIEF-Funds managed by Oaktree increase ownership in SunOpta
* Oaktree Capital Group Llc - funds managed by Oaktree increased their beneficial ownership in common shares of SunOpta Inc during Q2 of 2017
MEXICO CITY May 30 The Mexican central bank's multiple interest rate hikes should not affect growth expectations, the bank's governor Agustin Carstens said on Tuesday.
Speaking at an event in Mexico City, Carstens said he believed that inflation would decelerate strongly at the start of 2018 and slowly converge toward the central bank's 3 percent target rate as the year progresses. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo)
June 21 Clinical researcher and pharmaceutical market data specialist Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc is exploring a sale of its contract sales business that could value it at as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* FB Financial Corp files for offer for sale of 4.8 million shares of co's common stock - sec filing