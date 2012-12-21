MEXICO CITY Dec 20 Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto selected Javier Guzman to be the next Deputy Governor
of the Bank of Mexico and will send his nomination to the Senate
for approval, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
Guzman, a Yale-educated economist who has worked at the
International Monetary Fund and the Center of Latin-American
Monetary Studies (CEMLA), where he currently serves as director
general, would replace the outgoing Jose Julian Sidaoui as
deputy governor.
The statement gave no timetable for Guzman's appointment,
which requires Senate approval.
Mexican central bank governor Agustin Carstens presides over
four other deputy governors on the bank's board, and has the
deciding vote in case of tied decisions.