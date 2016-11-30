MEXICO CITY Nov 30 Mexico's Senate has confirmed Alejandro Diaz de Leon as a new board member of the country's central bank, according to a statement from the upper chamber of Congress.

Diaz de Leon will begin his eight-year term in January.

Last month, President Enrique Pena Nieto nominated Diaz de Leon, head of the government's exporter bank, to replace outgoing member Manuel Sanchez.

Diaz de Leon is well-known to international investors. He previously ran the finance ministry's debt office, responsible for Mexico's annual crude oil hedging program. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Nick Zieminski)