DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
MEXICO CITY, March 30 Mexican central bankers are split over whether risks to inflation are easing and could either cut or hike rates if need be, according to the minutes of their last meeting, released on Friday.
The bank's policymakers were unanimous in leaving rates on hold at their meeting two weeks earlier, the minutes showed.
But the minutes said while most agreed that the balance of inflation risks had improved, some saw no improvement.
Mexico's central bank has held interest rates at 4.5 percent since mid-2009, and investors see little chance of any change this year. (Reporting by Krista Hughes)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.