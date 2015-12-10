Dubai airport passenger traffic climbs 8.8 pct in February
DUBAI, March 28 Passenger traffic at Dubai
International Airport, the world's busiest for international
traffic, climbed 8.8 percent from a year earlier to 6.95 million
people in February, the airport's operator said on Tuesday.
In the first two months of this year, traffic increased 9.3
percent to 14.99 million people. The growth was fuelled by
rising traffic with eastern Europe and Asia.
The airport, which accounts for only part of Dubai's air
freight, handled 192,704 t