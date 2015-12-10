Dubai airport passenger traffic climbs 8.8 pct in February

DUBAI, March 28 Passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international traffic, climbed 8.8 percent from a year earlier to 6.95 million people in February, the airport's operator said on Tuesday. In the first two months of this year, traffic increased 9.3 percent to 14.99 million people. The growth was fuelled by rising traffic with eastern Europe and Asia. The airport, which accounts for only part of Dubai's air freight, handled 192,704 t