MEXICO CITY Oct 29 Mexico's central bank held borrowing costs steady on Thursday, saying the growth outlook had worsened while inflation remained tame, but policymakers hinted they are prepared to raise borrowing costs once the U.S. Federal Reserve moves rates up.

The Banco de Mexico left its key rate at a record low of 3.00 percent, as expected by all 20 analysts surveyed by Reuters last week. (Reporting by Simon Gardner and Michael O'Boyle)