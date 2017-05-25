BRIEF-Moody's assigns A1 rating to $300 mln Connecticut's GO bonds 2017 series C
* assigns A1 rating to $300 million Connecticut's general obligation bonds 2017 series C; outlook stable Source http://bit.ly/2sCnuiB
MEXICO CITY May 25 Mexico's central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday that a new local foreign exchange committee to promote market discipline and ethics will be operating by the end of 2017.
The bank announced the committee and a new code of conduct governing foreign exchange and bond trading on Wednesday, in the wake of a probe by Mexico's anti-trust agency into collusion by major banks to fix prices in central bank debt auctions.
June 21 Altice USA Inc, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV formed by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, said on Wednesday it had raised $1.9 billion in an initial public offering.
WASHINGTON, June 21 U.S. financial regulators could ease rules that keep taxpayer-backed banks out of some risky investments, according to testimony released on Wednesday ahead of a Senate hearing.