MEXICO CITY Oct 31 Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Manuel Sanchez on Monday said forecasts that the Mexican economy will grow by around 3.5 percent next year are "reasonable".

"Three and a half (percent) appears reasonable," said Sanchez when asked about recent predictions that growth in Latin America's second-largest economy could ease to around that pace in 2012.

A central bank poll of economists released early this month saw growth next year at 3.5 percent, down from 3.57 percent in the month-earlier poll. This year growth was seen at 3.77 percent.

Sanchez also said that a deal struck by European leaders last week to reduce Greece's debt burden was an "important advance."

To ensure further progress was made in reducing global market uncertainty, Europe needed to provide more information on how it proposed to implement its plan, he added.

"We have to see the details on how these measures will be applied," Sanchez told Reuters in an interview.

