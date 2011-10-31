MEXICO CITY Oct 31 Bank of Mexico Deputy
Governor Manuel Sanchez on Monday said forecasts that the
Mexican economy will grow by around 3.5 percent next year are
"reasonable".
"Three and a half (percent) appears reasonable," said
Sanchez when asked about recent predictions that growth in
Latin America's second-largest economy could ease to around
that pace in 2012.
A central bank poll of economists released early this month
saw growth next year at 3.5 percent, down from 3.57 percent in
the month-earlier poll. This year growth was seen at 3.77
percent.
Sanchez also said that a deal struck by European leaders
last week to reduce Greece's debt burden was an "important
advance."
To ensure further progress was made in reducing global
market uncertainty, Europe needed to provide more information
on how it proposed to implement its plan, he added.
"We have to see the details on how these measures will be
applied," Sanchez told Reuters in an interview.
(Reporting by Luis Rojas Mena and Ana Isabel Martinez)