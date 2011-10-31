* Central bank official: 3.5 pct 2012 growth reasonable
* Says steps to stabilize European debt a good sign
By Luis Rojas Mena and Ana Isabel Martinez
MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 Forecasts that the Mexican
economy will grow around 3.5 percent next year are "reasonable"
Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Manuel Sanchez said on Monday.
"Three and a half (percent) appears reasonable," Sanchez
told Reuters in an interview when asked about recent
predictions that growth in Latin America's second-largest
economy could ease to around that pace in 2012.
A central bank poll of economists released early this month
saw growth next year at 3.5 percent, down from 3.57 percent in
the month-earlier poll. This year growth was seen at 3.77
percent after expansion of some 5.4 percent in 2010.
Sanchez also said that a deal struck by European leaders
last week to reduce Greece's debt burden, which has roiled
markets for months, was an "important advance."
Under that plan, European banks would write off 50 percent
of their loans to Greece and bolster their capital levels, and
the size of the euro zone's EFSF emergency bailout fund would
swell to one trillion euros.
Details on how this would be achieved have yet to be
finalized and European leaders are under pressure to show the
plan would work.
Sanchez said providing clarity was crucial to ensure
further progress in reducing global market uncertainty.
"We have to see the details on how these measures will be
applied," he said.
Uncertainty in Europe has driven investors away from
riskier assets and hurt the Mexican peso.
On Friday, news of the European rescue plan pushed the
Mexican peso MXN= MXN=D2 to its strongest level in more
than six weeks, although it slipped on Monday.
Sanchez said that policymakers are closely watching the
peso's value and global debt concerns.
"No one can know what will happen in the future, there are
important factors at play like the European Union," he said.
"So we're going to have to be very watchful for what happens in
that region."
