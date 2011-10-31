* Central bank official: 3.5 pct 2012 growth reasonable

* Says steps to stabilize European debt a good sign (Recasts, adds background, detail)

By Luis Rojas Mena and Ana Isabel Martinez

MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 Forecasts that the Mexican economy will grow around 3.5 percent next year are "reasonable" Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Manuel Sanchez said on Monday.

"Three and a half (percent) appears reasonable," Sanchez told Reuters in an interview when asked about recent predictions that growth in Latin America's second-largest economy could ease to around that pace in 2012.

A central bank poll of economists released early this month saw growth next year at 3.5 percent, down from 3.57 percent in the month-earlier poll. This year growth was seen at 3.77 percent after expansion of some 5.4 percent in 2010.

Sanchez also said that a deal struck by European leaders last week to reduce Greece's debt burden, which has roiled markets for months, was an "important advance."

Under that plan, European banks would write off 50 percent of their loans to Greece and bolster their capital levels, and the size of the euro zone's EFSF emergency bailout fund would swell to one trillion euros.

Details on how this would be achieved have yet to be finalized and European leaders are under pressure to show the plan would work.

Sanchez said providing clarity was crucial to ensure further progress in reducing global market uncertainty.

"We have to see the details on how these measures will be applied," he said.

Uncertainty in Europe has driven investors away from riskier assets and hurt the Mexican peso.

On Friday, news of the European rescue plan pushed the Mexican peso MXN= MXN=D2 to its strongest level in more than six weeks, although it slipped on Monday.

Sanchez said that policymakers are closely watching the peso's value and global debt concerns.

"No one can know what will happen in the future, there are important factors at play like the European Union," he said. "So we're going to have to be very watchful for what happens in that region." (Reporting by Luis Rojas Mena and Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by James Dalgleish)