MEXICO CITY Feb 13 Mexico's central bank
governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday that any cut to the
bank's benchmark interest rate is not a done deal and will
depend upon inflation.
Carstens said the inflation trend must consolidate before
the bank will cut its 4.5 percent interest rate, which it has
maintained since mid-2009.
The central bank governor noted he did not share the view of
some central banks that target lower foreign exchange rates
through monetary policy, adding that currency wars only lead to
tears.
He also noted that the bank would have to remain vigilant to
ensure capital inflows do not create a bubble but said he not
see evidence of one currently.