(Corrects amount of auction)

MEXICO CITY, June 19 Mexico sold 5.145 billion pesos ($399.62 million) in an extraordinary auction of 49-day T-bills, or Cetes, to help mop up liquidity in the money market, the country's central bank said on Wednesday.

The central bank said it sold the T-bills at a weighted average yield of 3.85 percent. ($1 = 12.8748 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Noe Torres)