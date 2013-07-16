MEXICO CITY, July 16 Mexico's central bank auctioned T-bills, or Cetes, at the following yields on Tuesday. Maturity Weighted Change Minimum Maximum Reuters Poll Avg (bps) 28-day 3.85 2 3.70 3.90 3.83 91-day 3.89 0 3.87 3.91 3.90 175-day 4.00 1 3.98 4.01 3.99 Maturity Assigned Demand Bid/Cover 28-day 6.000 bln pesos 13.653 bln pesos 2.28 91-day 8.000 bln pesos 23.765 bln pesos 2.97 175-day 10.000 bln pesos 32.150 bln pesos 3.22 Total demand of 69.567 billion pesos in the auction was equivalent to 2.90 times the government debt on offer. Tails -- or the difference between the maximum bid accepted and the average rate -- were as follows: 28-day 5 basis points 91-day 2 basis points 175-day 1 basis point