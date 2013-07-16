MEXICO CITY, July 16 Mexico's central bank
auctioned T-bills, or Cetes, at the following yields on Tuesday.
Maturity Weighted Change Minimum Maximum Reuters Poll
Avg (bps)
28-day 3.85 2 3.70 3.90 3.83
91-day 3.89 0 3.87 3.91 3.90
175-day 4.00 1 3.98 4.01 3.99
Maturity Assigned Demand Bid/Cover
28-day 6.000 bln pesos 13.653 bln pesos 2.28
91-day 8.000 bln pesos 23.765 bln pesos 2.97
175-day 10.000 bln pesos 32.150 bln pesos 3.22
Total demand of 69.567 billion pesos in the auction
was equivalent to 2.90 times the government debt on offer.
Tails -- or the difference between the maximum bid accepted
and the average rate -- were as follows:
28-day 5 basis points
91-day 2 basis points
175-day 1 basis point