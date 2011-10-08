MEXICO CITY Oct 8 A Mexico City judge has
ordered Mexico's competition watchdog to void a 2008 resolution
declaring certain telecom companies dominant and potentially
anti-competitive, a newspaper report said on Saturday.
The order says the Federal Competition Commission, or CFC,
must void the declaration within 24 hours, El Universal
newspaper said.
The judge's order is a victory for Mexican billionaire
Carlos Slim's America Movil, which has fought against the CFC's
dominance declaration since it was declared in 2008.
The declaration applied to the Mexico unit of America Movil
(AMXL.MX) (AMX.N), as well as Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) and
Iusacell-Unefon. The CFC said those companies had substantial
power over the market for interconnection, or the charges
applied to local or long-distance service providers that were
connecting to their networks.
By declaring a company a dominant player in a market, the
regulator acknowledges there is potential for anti-competitive
practices in that sector.
America Movil had argued the CFC did not give the company
enough time to present its own position.
The CFC is working to comply with the judge's order, the
newspaper reported.
The watchdog did not respond to a request for comment and a
spokeswoman for Slim's companies declined to comment.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Peter Cooney)