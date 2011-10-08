MEXICO CITY Oct 8 A Mexico City judge has ordered Mexico's competition watchdog to void a 2008 resolution declaring certain telecom companies dominant and potentially anti-competitive, a newspaper report said on Saturday.

The order says the Federal Competition Commission, or CFC, must void the declaration within 24 hours, El Universal newspaper said.

The judge's order is a victory for Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil, which has fought against the CFC's dominance declaration since it was declared in 2008.

The declaration applied to the Mexico unit of America Movil (AMXL.MX) (AMX.N), as well as Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) and Iusacell-Unefon. The CFC said those companies had substantial power over the market for interconnection, or the charges applied to local or long-distance service providers that were connecting to their networks.

By declaring a company a dominant player in a market, the regulator acknowledges there is potential for anti-competitive practices in that sector.

America Movil had argued the CFC did not give the company enough time to present its own position.

The CFC is working to comply with the judge's order, the newspaper reported.

The watchdog did not respond to a request for comment and a spokeswoman for Slim's companies declined to comment. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Peter Cooney)