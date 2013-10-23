UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
MEXICO CITY Oct 23 Mexican supermarket chain Grupo Comercial Chedraui said on Wednesday its third-quarter profit rose 2.5 percent, helped by new store openings.
Chedraui, Mexico's third biggest retailer by sales, said it earned 381 million pesos ($29 million) in the July-September period, compared with 372 million pesos in the same period in 2012.
The company said third-quarter revenue rose 2.8 percent to 16.2 billion pesos, helped by 16 new stores opened in the last 12 months in Mexico.
Same-store sales, sales at stores open at least a year, in Mexico fell 4 percent from the year-earlier quarter, while same-store sales in the United States rose 0.2 percent, Chedraui said.
Chedraui shares were down 1.7 percent at 41.75 pesos after it reported its results.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.