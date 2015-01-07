MEXICO CITY Jan 7 Mexico's No. 3 supermarket
chain, Grupo Comercial Chedraui, on Wednesday said it expects to
open 10 new stores in 2015 that will help boost its sales by
between 6.2 percent and 7.2 percent compared with last year.
Chedraui expects same-store sales, or sales at
stores open at least a year, to rise by between 3.5 percent and
4.5 percent in Mexico and between 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent in
the United States, it said in a statement.
The company, which is Mexico's third largest by number of
stores behind market leader Wal-Mart de Mexico and
No. 2 Organizacion Soriana, had 261 stores,
including 47 in the United States, at the end of the 2014 third
quarter.
Nine of the planned new stores will be in Mexico and one
will be in the United States, the company said.
Chedraui said it expects a 2015 profit margin similar to
last year's. The company has not yet set a date for reporting
its fourth-quarter and full-year results.
Shares in the company were up 0.64 percent at 41.00 pesos in
afternoon trading after the announcement.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Leslie Adler)