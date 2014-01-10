BRIEF-Ultrapetrol(Bahamas) prepackaged chapter 11 plan confirmed by court
* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited prepackaged chapter 11 plan confirmed by court
MEXICO CITY Jan 10 Mexican supermarket chain Chedraui on Friday said it expects 2014 revenue to rise 7 to 8 percent on the previous year, helped by the planned opening of 10 stores in Mexico and one new store in the United States.
The company said it expects same-store sales - that is, sales at stores open at least a year - in Mexico to rise between 3 and 4 percent in 2014, according to a filing with Mexico's stock exchange.
Chedraui has not yet reported full-year results for 2013.
* Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited prepackaged chapter 11 plan confirmed by court
* Advanced Micro Devices - co, units, ATI Technologies ULC entered into fifth amendment amended and restated loan and security agreement dated April 14, 2015
NEW YORK, March 21 A federal judge on Tuesday said investors seeking to hold Deutsche Bank AG liable for causing $3.1 billion of losses by failing to properly monitor 10 trusts backed by toxic residential mortgages cannot pursue their claims as a group.