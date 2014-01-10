MEXICO CITY Jan 10 Mexican supermarket chain Chedraui on Friday said it expects 2014 revenue to rise 7 to 8 percent on the previous year, helped by the planned opening of 10 stores in Mexico and one new store in the United States.

The company said it expects same-store sales - that is, sales at stores open at least a year - in Mexico to rise between 3 and 4 percent in 2014, according to a filing with Mexico's stock exchange.

Chedraui has not yet reported full-year results for 2013.