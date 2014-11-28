MEXICO CITY Nov 28 Mexican actor and
screenwriter Roberto Gomez Bolanos, one of Latin America's most
beloved comedians, whose slapstick acts charmed fans from Spain
to Argentina for over four decades, died on Friday at the age
85.
Broadcaster Televisa, for whom Gomez Bolanos
worked for much of his career, said he died at home in the
seaside resort of Cancun.
Known as "Chespirito," a word play on 'Little Shakespeare'
for his diminutive stature and his prolific scripts, Gomez
Bolanos created some of the region's most enduring comic
characters.
His show "El Chavo del Ocho," about a naive kid from a poor
neighborhood who hid inside a barrel, is widely viewed as the
catalyst that helped transform Televisa into a major
international company.
Gomez Bolanos was also known for his character "El Chapulin
Colorado" (The Red Grasshopper), a clumsy hero in a red overall
and yellow trunks which inspired Bumblebee Man, the
Spanish-speaking character from the American animated sitcom The
Simpsons.
The comedian stopped recording material in the 1980s, but
his shows are still aired regularly today.
On Twitter, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto lamented
the death of an "icon whose work transcended generations and
borders."
As a young man, Gomez Bolanos dreamed of being an engineer,
and fell into comic acting by accident. He was writing show
scripts for Televisa, and had to stand in when the actor playing
one of the characters he had written did not show, he once told
Reuters.
Coining catchphrases that made their way into the lexicon of
many countries across Latin America, Chespirito's shows were
exported to 90 countries and translated into dozens
of languages, from Japanese to Portuguese.
Critics panned Chespirito, saying his sketches were
repetitive, promoted the misuse of language and encouraged
bullying - the obese child in one of his shows was constantly
taunted and harassed for his girth.
Chespirito, an avid soccer enthusiast, also made several
movies and acted in a number of plays. His live shows filled
stadiums.
Despite his age, Chespirito kept in contact with his fans.
In May 2011 he joined Twitter, becoming an instant hit. He had
6.61 million followers by the time of his death.
(Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Simon Gardner and
Jonathan Oatis)