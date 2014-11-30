MEXICO CITY Nov 30 Thousands of fans bid a
final farewell to beloved Mexican actor and screenwriter Roberto
Gomez Bolanos at a large-scale memorial in Mexico City on
Sunday.
Gomez Bolanos, known as "Chespirito," a word play on 'Little
Shakespeare' for his diminutive stature and his prolific
scripts, died at his home in Cancun on Friday age 85.
Fans, many of them young children, brought white flowers and
balloons to a mass held at the Azteca national soccer stadium
where for hours they sang tributes to him and performed Mexican
waves.
Entire families dressed up in the costumes of his most
enduring comic characters, such as "El Chapulin Colorado" (The
Red Grasshopper) which inspired Bumblebee Man, the
Spanish-speaking character from the U.S. animated sitcom The
Simpsons.
Gomez Bolanos, whose shows are still aired regularly
although he stopped recording material in the 1980s, was on
Saturday honored at the offices of broadcaster Grupo Televisa
, for which he had worked most of his career.
(Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing
by Phil Berlowitz)