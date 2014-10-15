MEXICO CITY Oct 15 Mexico is very likely to
join the list of countries to register cases of the painful
mosquito-borne viral disease chikungunya, a senior health
ministry official said on Wednesday.
Chikungunya is spread by two mosquito species, and is
typically not fatal but can cause debilitating symptoms
including fever, headache and severe joint pain lasting months.
There is no current treatment for the virus, which was
detected for the first time in the Americas late last year, and
no licensed vaccine to prevent it.
Given that the virus has already shown up in much of the
Caribbean, Central America and the United States, it is also
likely to reach Mexico, Pablo Kuri, the deputy health minister
in charge of disease prevention, told Reuters.
"It's very probable that at some point, we'll have confirmed
cases of chikungunya," he said, noting that six cases have
already been detected, but those people had contracted the virus
in the Caribbean and El Salvador.
He said that Mexico is home to the mosquito species that
carries the virus, adding to the likelihood of its arrival.
"There's no reason we shouldn't have chikungunya in Mexico,"
Kuri said.
Last month, El Salvador said it had detected nearly 30,000
cases of the virus. In the United States, locally transmitted
infections - as opposed to infections in Americans traveling
abroad - were reported for the first time this year.
Chikungunya, a virus more commonly found in Africa and Asia
and transmitted by the same daytime-biting aedes aegypti
mosquito that causes the more deadly dengue fever, was first
detected in the eastern Caribbean at the start of 2014.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Diane Craft)