MEXICO CITY Nov 21 Mexico's economy ministry
said on Wednesday it has opened an anti-dumping probe into
Chinese seamless steel pipes after local company TAMSA
complained of price differences between the Asian imports and
domestic production.
The investigation is for all Chinese-made pipes, regardless
of the place from which they were imported.
TAMSA filed its probe request in late September, citing
"considerable volumes of imports of seamless steel pipes from
China which entered the domestic market under discriminatory
price terms," the ministry said in the Official Gazette.
It said such price differences hurt the local market, adding
it asked the government to investigate the period April 1, 2011
to March 31, 2012.
Further analysis of damages to the local industry between
January 1, 2009 and March 31, 2012 would also be part of the
probe, the ministry added.