By Dave Graham
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Oct 27 A major state-owned Chinese
company has struck a preliminary deal to develop an industrial
park in western Mexico that could be one of China's biggest-ever
investments in Latin America's second largest economy, Mexican
officials said.
The government of Jalisco state will on Tuesday formally
sign the agreement with China Communications Construction
Company (CCCC) to create a park to host Chinese
manufacturers, two officials from the western region said.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the officials said the
two sides had undertaken to carry out a feasibility study to
identify a suitable location for the park and to stage two trips
to China to assess which companies could come to Mexico.
The officials said the plan is to develop a site of around
500 hectares, with the Jalisco government paying for half the
land, and the Chinese the rest. Paying for the park's
development would fall to the Chinese alone, the two added.
CCCC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Jalisco, which at the weekend emerged relatively unscathed
after bearing the brunt of the impact of Hurricane Patricia, is
home to Guadalajara, the second biggest city in Mexico.
How much the Chinese invest and where the park would be will
depend on a six-month study process, one of the officials said,
adding that formal adoption of the project would also hinge on
the Chinese agreeing to send manufacturing firms.
Industrial parks of a similar size developed in Mexico by
global manufacturers have involved investment of sums ranging
from hundreds of millions to more than $1 billion.
Guadalajara occupies a strategic position between Mexico's
top container port Manzanillo and the industrial belt of central
Mexico, which is well connected to the United States.
The city's advantageous location, including good links to
Mexico City, has made it a target of powerful drug gangs.
The planned park would provide China with a base to supply
both the Mexican and U.S. markets, the two officials said.
If the project in Jalisco proceeds, it would help mend
economic fences between Mexico and China after they were damaged
last year when President Enrique Pena Nieto abruptly canceled a
$3.75 billion Chinese-led project in Mexico.
The high-speed rail contract awarded to a group led by China
Railway Construction Corp Ltd was revoked as media reports were
surfacing that Pena Nieto's wife was in the process of buying a
luxury house from one of the consortium's Mexican partners.
The cancellation caused dismay in Beijing and came right
ahead of Pena Nieto's first official state visit to China, which
has so far made little foreign direct investment (FDI) in
Mexico.
Between 1999 and June 2015, Chinese FDI in Mexico was $380
million, less than that of Ireland, Puerto Rico and Taiwan, and
accounted for under 0.1 percent of the total amount, according
to Mexican government data. The U.S. sum was $186 billion.
China's rapid economic growth over the past two decades has
led to a much sharper rise in its labor costs than in Mexico,
making the latter increasingly attractive for manufacturers.
(Additional reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai and Gabriel
Stargardter in Mexico City; Editing by Paul Simao)