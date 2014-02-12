By Rodrigo Campos
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 11 Mexico and China are discussing
creating a joint fund for investments in infrastructure projects
in Latin America's No.2 economy, Mexican deputy finance minister
Fernando Aportela said on Tuesday during a visit to New York.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto last year announced his
government expected to see more than $300 billion in public and
private spending on infrastructure in Mexico between 2013 and
2018, around a third of it in telecoms and transport.
The forecast spending was aimed at complementing a wider
economic reform drive spanning energy to telecoms that Pena
Nieto pushed through Congress last year and which is aimed at
boosting long-lagging economic growth.
Mexican newspaper Excelsior said on Tuesday Mexico and China
were negotiating creating a $2.5 billion fund for infrastructure
spending, but gave no sourcing.
Aportela told Reuters the size of the fund was still being
negotiated.
Beyond investments by state-run energy and water companies,
Pena Nieto's infrastructure drive unveiled in July included
putting two new satellites into orbit, tendering two new
national television networks and building 15 new highways.
A broad range of Mexican companies will likely benefit.
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's conglomerate Grupo Carso
, miner Grupo Mexico, cement giant
Cemex, chemical producer Mexichem and
airport operators Gap, OMA and Asur
are all potential winners.