MEXICO CITY Nov 23 Mexico's transportation
minister will meet with Chinese government officials on Monday
to discuss the cancellation of a $3.75 billion high-speed rail
contract that was awarded to a Chinese-led consortium, Mexico
said on Sunday.
The deal for the project, which had earlier this month been
granted to a group led by China Railway Construction
, the sole bidder, was abruptly revoked after
opposition lawmakers claimed it was fixed.
Local media later revealed that a Mexican group in the
consortium owned a $7 million house that Pena Nieto's wife was
in the process of acquiring, raising questions about a possible
conflict of interest in the bidding process.
The Monday meeting will take place in China, where Mexico's
communications and transportation minister Gerardo Ruiz Esparza
will also discuss Mexican plans to build a $10 billion
state-owned and privately operated mobile network, according to
a statement from the ministry.
Mexico's government, which has already received a bid for
the project, is aiming to publish the initial terms of the
tender to build and run the network in December and pick a
winner in mid-2015.
Chinese authorities have shown a lot of interest in the
network, the statement added.
Ruiz Esparza has said he expects to re-run the rail tender
in late November under the same terms.
