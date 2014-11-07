MEXICO CITY Nov 7 Mexico's government expects
to re-run in late November a $3.75 billion high-speed rail
contract it revoked after an uncontested bid by a Chinese-led
consortium prompted an outcry from lawmakers, Transportation
Minister Gerardo Ruiz Esparza said on Friday.
After the contract to build the link was awarded on Monday,
opposition politicians accused the government of favoring the
group led by China Railway Construction Corp Ltd,
the sole bidder, and rival companies cited a narrow bid window.
The new tender will remain open for 6 months to give other
potential bidders time to participate, Ruiz Esparza said, adding
China Railway Construction Corp Ltd could also take part.
"Hopefully now there will be a bigger participation as there
has been in other cases," Ruiz Esparza said.
(Reporting by Mexico Newsroom)