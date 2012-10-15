GENEVA Oct 15 Mexico filed a complaint at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Monday to challenge China's support for its clothing and textile industries, the WTO said in a statement.

The wide-ranging complaint cites exemptions from income tax, value-added tax and municipal taxes; discounts on loans, land rights and electricity prices; support for the cotton sector; and cash payments from government agencies.

By launching the legal process, Mexico has triggered a 60-day window for China to resolve the dispute by giving a satisfactory explanation or otherwise meeting its concerns. After that, Mexico could ask the WTO to adjudicate on the case in the hope of forcing China to change its laws.